Clara Harris faces number of restrictions while on parole

EMBED </>More Videos

Who is Clara Harris?

After 15 years behind bars, the former Friendswood dentist who ran over her husband in a hotel parking lot is a free woman. But there are still certain things she's not allowed to do.

In July 2002, Clara Harris had her teenage stepdaughter with her as she tracked down her husband David Harris to the Nassau Bay Hilton where he was with his mistress. That's when Clara ran over David several times with her Mercedes, killing him.
RELATED: Attorney: Clara Harris never wanted her husband to die
EMBED More News Videos

Steve Campion reports on Clara Harris' awaited release from prison



Convicted in 2003, Clara served 15 years of her sentence. Now that she's out on parole, she needs to live by the following restrictions until February 2023.

Conditions of her release include:
- Gainful employment
- No contact with Dr. Gerald Harris, Jr., Barbara Harris, Gail Thompson and Lindsey Ngo
- Electronic monitoring (ankle bracelet)
- Reside in legal county of residence (Galveston County)
- Demonstrate 6th grade educational skill level
- Alcohol/controlled substance testing
- No contact with victim's family
MORE: Scorned lovers and deadly consequences: 6 violent love triangles that shocked Houston

PHOTOS: The Clara Harris murder case
Related Topics:
parolemurderhomicide investigationclara harrisHoustonFriendswoodNassau BayClear Lake
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News