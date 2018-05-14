SPORTS

ABC13 makes friendly wager with sister station KGO for Western Conference Finals

EMBED </>More Videos

Our friendly Western Conference Finals wager with our sister station KGO (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's on!

ABC13 morning anchors made a friendly wager with the morning anchors over at our sister station, KGO in San Francisco, for the Western Conference Finals.

Our Houston Rockets may be the underdogs against the Golden State Warriors, but we BELIEVE they can win.

ABC13 anchors Tom Koch, Samica Knight, Travis Herzog, Katherine Whaley and Chelsey Hernandez want KGO anchors Reggie Aqui, Jessica Castro, Mike Nicco, Natasha Zouves and Alexis Smith to wear Rockets gear when our team wins the series.

And we, of course, will wear Warriors gear *if* their team wins.

Good luck, KGO. You'll need it!

SEE ALSO: WARRIORS-ROCKETS: ABC13, ABC7 Morning Team Gear Challenge

EMBED More News Videos

The gauntlet has been thrown down! A friendly wager is underway between us and our sister station ABC13 in Houston.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsGolden State Warriorsnba playoffsHoustonCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News