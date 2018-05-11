Fiery wreck blocks I-10 eastbound near Woods

There is a major traffic backup on I-10 eastbound near Woods, due to a wreck involving two trucks. A fire also was associated with the wreck. That fire is now out.The accident scene is located in Waller County.According to ABC13 traffic anchor Katherine Whaley one far left lane is squeezing by the scene.Whaley advises if you are coming into Houston from Waller County, you should take Highway 90 as an alternate route.