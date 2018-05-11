FOTI HIGH FIVE

Mama mender: Volunteer 'mom' changing lives with each stitch at Houston shelter

EMBED </>More Videos

Foti Kallergis shows how a volunteer "mom" is changing lives at the Open Door Mission. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston grandmother is helping to heal through her mending skills on the sewing machine.

Barbara Wilson started volunteering three years ago at the Open Door Mission near downtown Houston. She put her sewing skills to the test, helping the men at the addiction recovery shelter with basic alterations to donated clothes.

"I am a mender. I'm a mama mender," said Wilson, 69.

Wilson spends most of her Saturdays at the mission measuring pants, jackets and shirts to fit just right on each resident. She said she wants them to look their best.

"I have seen people who looked like they were a beat puppy," said Wilson. "Some of the family have pretty much washed their hands of these folks."

With each garment complete, Wilson gives them a smile, sometimes a hug. She also sews in something extra: the words to mend not just the outside but the inside, too.

"I tell every one of them, every time I'm here that I love them. And some of them look at me like 'excuse me?' Other ones break into a big smile and hug me up," said Wilson.

Over the years, her love has melted the hard shells in them all. She's known at the mission as "Mom."

"I did not know there are people out there that care for people like us," said resident Adam Rodriguez.

At graduation from the substance abuse rehab program, Wilson is there with her needle and thread, ready to make any last minute or emergency adjustments. She realizes they've done something for her too.

"They have mended me. I didn't realize that I had as many cracks as I have," said Wilson.

Follow Foti on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhomelessshelterFoti High FiveHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOTI HIGH FIVE
911 calls reveal neighbors reviving boy shocked in pond
'What I love doing' Houston man has fostered kids 67 times
Law student overcomes obstacles and graduates in front of 3 sons
Miracle Mission: Meet the man who's helping children worldwide
More Foti High Five
SOCIETY
Katy is the best place to retire in Texas, according to new studyaCC
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
More Society
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News