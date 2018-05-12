HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you are looking to give Mom some sugar this Mother's day, check out this 20-layer cake.
It's called a mille crepe cake, filled with layers of lacy crepes and pastry cream. It's made by the famous New York Bakery, Lady M.
Fans did not disappoint when it came to waiting in line for their 20-layer cake
But you can get it at a special pop up just outside Nordstrom in the Galleria this weekend.
- Signature Mille Crepe Cakes - $8.50/slice; whole medium (serves 4-6): $50; whole large (serves 10-14): $85
- Green Tea Mille Crepe Cakes - $9/slice; whole medium (serves 4-6): $55; whole large (serves 10-14): $90
- Couronne du Chocolat Cakes - Large (serves 10-14): $85
Tickets for whole cakes are available for pre-orders.