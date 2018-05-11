MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (KTRK) --Crazy video out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, shows a suspected drunk driver in a truck take out a couple of light poles on the highway.
The video shows the truck climb on top of the dividing wall on the highway.
The driver then slams into a light pole before taking out a second one.
Drivers on the other side tried to swerve out of the way, but that caused a big pileup.
No one was seriously hurt.
Deputies gave the driver of the truck a field sobriety test, then arrested him.
SEE ALSO: 11 weird things that happen on Houston highways
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!