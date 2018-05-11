CLARA HARRIS

Clara Harris walks out of prison after serving 15 years for husband's murder

Clara Harris released from prison after murdering husband, Christine Dobbyn has more. (KTRK)


GATESVILLE, Texas (KTRK) --
After serving 15 years in prison for her husband's murder, Clara Harris is a free woman.

Harris was released around 8:20 a.m. Friday in Gatesville, about 45 minutes west of Waco.

She smiled as she walked out of the Crain Unit and climbed into a gray Ford SUV.

Clara Harris walks out of prison after serving 15 years for husband's murder, Deborah Wrigley has more.

Clara Harris is now a free woman. She walked out of prison Friday morning after 15 years.



Harris, a former Friendswood dentist, was convicted in 2003 for running over her husband David Harris at least three times with her Mercedes-Benz outside the Nassau Bay Hilton after finding him there with his mistress.

The act was caught on camera by private investigators hired by Harris. Her stepdaughter was in the vehicle at the time of the killing.

Now after more than a decade behind bars, Harris has been granted parole.

She'll have to follow certain conditions, which include no contact with her former in-laws, her stepdaughter or David's former mistress.


She must also live in Galveston County and wear an ankle monitor. For the time being, she'll live with a family friend.

FIRST LOOK: Clara Harris smiles at camera as she prepares to leave prison



One of the women who greeted Harris has been raising her two sons while she was in prison.

She will remain on parole until February 2023.

CLARA HARRIS: Wife who fatally ran over cheating husband

Who is Clara Harris?

