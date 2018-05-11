SCIENCE

COOL VIDEO: Check out this blue glowing surf

An algae bloom filled with bioluminescent phytoplankton has been lighting up the ocean from La Jolla to Encinitas. (Stephen Bay)

SAN DIEGO, California --
What you are about to see has not been photoshopped and no special effects have been added. It is literally nature's glow.

An algae bloom filled with bioluminescent phytoplankton has been lighting up the ocean, along the California coastline since Monday.

It's a stretch of about 18 miles. The micro-organisms light up along the face of the wave when it crashes near the shore.

Oceanographer Michael Latz tells The San Diego Union-Tribune the last red tide was in September 2013. He says scientists can't predict when they'll occur and they really don't understand the dynamics.
