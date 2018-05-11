Coyote kills chihuahua in backyard

Janet Alonso said it happened in the blink of an eye.Her 9-pound Chihuahua named Honeybun was killed Sunday after a coyote attacked her. Alonso heard the 10-year-old dog yelp for help and then ran out to the backyard."I just found her lying there, almost lifeless," she said. "Seemed like she took a few breaths and ... then she was gone."In December, a coyote attacked a dog in Northfield, Illinois around the same time as some were spotted in Arlington Heights.Currently, coyotes are particularly aggressive because it's when they raise their young, an expert said."When a coyote sees another canine in its territory, it can't allow that," said Scientific Wildlife Management Wildlife Control Specialist Rob Erickson.Erickson has been trapping for more than 30 years."From now until August, the female is the aggressor because she's trying to protect the pups," he said.The best advice for pet owners? Do not let your animal off the leash and be outside with your pet.Coyotes thrive in Illinois, even in the suburbs.Alonso wants you to heed her warning to possibly, "save another puppy's life, or another dog, or someone from being bit," she said.