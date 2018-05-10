HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Astros are switching up their gear to celebrate mothers this weekend.
The team will wear pink hats on Sunday in honor of Mother's Day.
Fans can purchase this special edition hat online at MLB Shop.
In addition, the World Series champs announced they will be giving out a free floppy summer hat.
Mother's Day weekend at MMP is coming soon!— Houston Astros (@astros) May 9, 2018
This Saturday's giveaway is an #Astros Floppy Summer Hat, presented by @MethodistHosp! For tickets, visit https://t.co/kkaXUInbIc. pic.twitter.com/rZo9uNDGmr
RELATED: Mother's Day 2018 freebies and deals