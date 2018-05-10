MOTHER'S DAY

Astros to wear pink hats at next game in honor of Mother's Day

Astros to wear pink hats at next game in honor of Mother's Day (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Astros are switching up their gear to celebrate mothers this weekend.

The team will wear pink hats on Sunday in honor of Mother's Day.

Fans can purchase this special edition hat online at MLB Shop.

In addition, the World Series champs announced they will be giving out a free floppy summer hat.


RELATED: Mother's Day 2018 freebies and deals
Mother's Day freebies

