Katy ISD student threatens to shoot up elementary school, says he was joking

Katy ISD student threatens to shoot up elementary schools, says he was joking (KTRK)

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Here is a warning for parents and students that certain jokes are taken a lot more seriously these days.

Jennifer, who wanted to give only her first name, says her 13-year-old-son, a student at McMeans Junior High, is accused of making a threat at school.

Jennifer says she got a call last week saying her son said something to his sister heard by a teacher in class at McMeans Junior High.

The principal told her he was overheard telling his sister that, after she asked him to ride their bikes home from school, he was going to shoot up Exley Elementary School.

"At that point I'm in my office sobbing and crying," Jennifer said.

From there, the boy was searched, questioned and placed on in-school suspension.

He may also face charges and a trip to alternative school.

Jennifer says she believes her son when he told her he was joking.

The teacher also stated he was joking in the discipline notice, but in today's climate that makes no difference.

Schools are taking a "zero tolerance" policy, and attorneys who specialize in juvenile defense say the number of cases they're seeing has skyrocketed since the Parkland shooting.

"What we want from the school districts is to find a middle ground," juvenile attorney Gene Wu said. "We don't want a situation where we do nothing, but at the same time, we don't want a situation where kids who are just being kids are charged with a felony level offense that could ruin lives forever."

"After Parkland districts don't want to take any chances and this Katy mom says all parents should remind their kids of the potential long term impact," Wu said.
