Teen shot at bus dropoff in SW Houston

An 18-year old male victim has been transported to SW Memorial Hermann Hospital. Preliminary information is the shooting was the result of a fight at a bus stop. Suspects fled in a silver vehicle. No juveniles were injured with gunfire & incident did not happen on a school bus — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 11, 2018

The victim is in stable condition. Investigators are still working the scene. Please avoid the area. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 11, 2018

Police say a teen was shot in the abdomen after students got off a bus in southwest Houston.Houston police received a call of an assault in the area of Quail Park and Quail Glen drives at 4:44 p.m.Police were told several kids were fighting when they got off the bus.Houston police later confirmed a teen was shot and transported to Southwest Memorial Hermann hospital. The victim was reported to be a 18-year-old Willowridge High School student. He was listed in stable condition.Police said the suspects drove away in a silver vehicle. No juveniles were hit by gunfire.A parent told Eyewitness News at the scene that her son ran toward her when the shots rang. The parent added a man got out of a car after the students got off and shot the victim.