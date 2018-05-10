Remains possibly belonging to girl killed after SUV plunged off cliff along California coast found

Mendocino County Sheriff's officials say remains possibly belonging to one of the three children who died after the SUV they were in went off a cliff in Westport have been found on a beach. (KGO)

MENDOCINO COUNTY, Calif. --
Mendocino County Sheriff's officials say remains possibly belonging to one of the three children who died after the SUV they were in went off a cliff in Westport have been found on a beach.

The crash happened on March 26, 2018 near north Highway 1 and Hardy Creek.

A Mendocino County Sheriff's deputy said a local resident reported finding a pair of jeans, with a shoe inside one of the pant legs on the ocean beach near the mouth of Hardy Creek on Thursday. This area is one mile north of the Hart family crash site.



The jeans were a girl's size 10 regular and the shoe appeared to be a 3.5 US big kid size and/or 5.5 women's US size.

When Mendocino County officials arrived at the scene, they determined skeletal remains of what appeared to be a human foot was inside the shoe.
A laboratory is being asked to identity the remains through DNA analysis at this time.

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office Coroner's Division to date have received analysis reports on all of the Hart family members who have been recovered and identified.

The toxicology report showed three of the children had Diphenhydramine in their blood, while one child had no toxicology finding.

Sarah and Jennifer Hart and their six adopted children were believed to be in the family's SUV when it plunged off the cliff.

Five bodies were found March 26, but three of their children were not immediately recovered.
A female body was found in April but has not been identified.

At this time the Coroner's Division is not releasing the names of the children.

During the investigation, officials said the crash may have been intentional.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
