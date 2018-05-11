KATY ISD

Katy ISD superintendent's resignation effective Jan. 1, 2019

Katy ISD has been in the national spotlight for months over bullying accusations against its superintendent. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Through a trembling voice, Katy ISD Superintendent Lance Hindt announced his resignation amid accusations of bullying and plagiarism in his past.

Hindt announced his decision during Thursday night's Katy ISD board of trustees meeting, which also included two agenda items directly related to the superintendent. In a show of solidarity behind Hindt, the board unanimously approved pursuing a defamation suit on behalf of the outgoing superintendent.

The school district will hire the law office of Feldman & Feldman to head up a defamation suit.



In addition, the board OK'd amending Hindt's contract, though terms were not specified in the meeting.

Hindt said his resignation is effective Jan. 1, 2019, at which point he also said he will retire.

"I love Katy, but there is a vicious ugliness in the ruthless attacks that I and others have endured," said Hindt, reading from a prepared statement. "With this smear campaign against me, I cannot fulfill my duties as superintendent."

Katy ISD has been in the national spotlight for months over bullying accusations against its superintendent.



The allegations first surfaced in March when businessman Greg Gay stood up in a meeting and accused Dr. Hindt of bullying him so badly in junior high school that he contemplated suicide. The superintendent denied those claims.

Eyewitness News also uncovered a lawsuit against Dr. Hindt for allegedly attacking a man back in the 1980s.

Last month, he issued an apology for the negative media attention, which was then followed by an accusation that he plagiarized his doctoral dissertation at the University of Houston.

Sean Dolan started an anti-bullying website that includes Dr. Hindt.

Parents have been talking about it online, and many say it's a bad idea to use taxpayer money to defend the superintendent. In Texas, something called the "anti-SLAPP statute" may be on Gay and Dolan's side. It basically prevents big entities from suing average citizens for expressing their opinion.

Since Katy ISD is going forward with a defamation suit, they would have to prove several things, including actual malice.

RELATED: 'I did dumb things': Katy ISD superintendent apologizes for drawing negative attention to district
'I DID DUMB THINGS,' Katy ISD superintendent says

