6-year-old girl jumping on bed falls out window to her death

EMBED </>More Videos

AJ Ross reports on the death of a young girl after falling from a third-story window in Newark.

By
NEWARK, New Jersey --
A 6-year-old girl died from her injuries after falling from a third-story window in Newark late Monday.

Authorities say Yoriani Encarnacion fell from the window at the 14th Avenue building just before midnight.

Police were at the scene Tuesday interviewing the girl's grieving mother, and family and friends had been stopping by throughout the day to offer condolences.

Friends say the girl and her mother had only lived in the apartment for a short time and had company over Monday night, and a group of five or six children was playing in another room.

They were reportedly jumping on the bed when the little girl fell out of the window.

She was taken to University Hospital in Newark in critical condition, where she later died.

Newark police are investigating and did not immediately announce any criminal charges.

There was no window guard on the window in question, though there were guards in place on other parts of the building.

The building super admits every unit should have window guards and it's not clear why this window didn't have them.

"She was just telling me what is she gonna do now she lost her baby, that's the only daughter she has, she says she don't know what she's gonna do from now on," deli owner and friend Lissette Jimenez said.

The child's father lives in the Dominican Republic and a cousin said that is where the family plans to lay the young child to rest.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child out windowchild deathu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News