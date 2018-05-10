18 cats and dogs saved from house fire in NW Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

NW Volunteer firefighters save 18 cats and dogs at house fire (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Firefighters saved 18 cats and dogs from a smoke-filled home in northwest Harris County.

The Northwest Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire Tuesday at a home in the 6800 block of Sandswept.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire in the living room of the home and then found 19 animals while doing a search and rescue.

Firefighters administered oxygen therapy using pet oxygen masks. They were able to save 18 of the 19 pets.

The Harris County Emergency Corps and Little York VFD provided mutual aid assistance.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
petshouse firefirefightersHoustonHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News