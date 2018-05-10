18 cats and dogs saved from house fire in NW Harris County

Firefighters saved 18 cats and dogs from a smoke-filled home in northwest Harris County.The Northwest Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire Tuesday at a home in the 6800 block of Sandswept.Firefighters quickly put out the fire in the living room of the home and then found 19 animals while doing a search and rescue.Firefighters administered oxygen therapy using pet oxygen masks. They were able to save 18 of the 19 pets.The Harris County Emergency Corps and Little York VFD provided mutual aid assistance.