EDUCATION

Texas billboards aim to recruit teachers from Oklahoma

EMBED </>More Videos

A Texas school district is using billboards to recruit teachers from Oklahoma. (KTRK)

NORMAN, Oklahoma --
A large school district in Texas has placed billboards in major Oklahoma cities in hopes of recruiting teachers across state lines for higher-paying jobs.

The Norman Transcript reports that billboards were revealed Monday in Norman, Tulsa, Stillwater and Oklahoma City. The Fort Worth Independent School District is funding the billboards, which say, "Your future is in a Fort Worth classroom - teacher starting salary $52,000."

Fort Worth district spokesman Clint Bond says the campaign is a means to tap into a pool of quality teachers and show that Fort Worth has something to offer.

Norman Public Schools Superintendent Nick Migliorino says competition from neighboring states isn't new. He says Oklahoma has a ways to go before it can compete in the market for teachers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteachersschoolOklahomaTexas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Rapping Chicago teacher releases new music video
Cy-Fair school district announces new clear backpack policy
Fraternal twin valedictorians headed to MIT together
15-year-old graduates from college with honors
Moms spread messages of kindness at Bay Elementary School
More Education
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News