If you're an Amazon Prime member, you may already know about Amazon Prime Wardrobe. It's a free service provided to members which might actually entice you to sign up.

With Amazon Prime Wardrobe it's a 'try before you buy' incentive.

ABC13 employee Holly Adams shared her very first experience with me.
"I shop on Amazon all the time," she said. "What I liked about this is I can put all of the items in my cart and it's going to come to me. I'm not charged anything and I have seven days to decide if I want to keep it or not."

The service is free. Adams' card wasn't charged and she has a 7-day grace period to decide what she wants to keep or return.

"I liked one out of five things. So this time around, shopping this way was a good experience," Adams said.

Checkout was pretty self-explanatory and Holly didn't run into any problems.

Try on everything at home, then repackage any unwanted items and drop off at a UPS location near you.

Adams said, "I'm hoping if the service takes off that they will add more brands and clothing for both me and kids because you can buy kids' clothing on there, too."

Adams says the best part of Amazon Prime Wardrobe is the relief of not paying for all your wants until after you've tried them on and really decide what you want to keep.
