STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

More than half of millenials forgetting about their 401Ks

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez explains how millenials are leaving money on the table when they change jobs.

By
Millennials are missing out on a lot of money.

Younger workers tend to job hop more than the older generations, but the problem is they're forgetting about the 401Ks they're leaving behind.

Research shows 59 percent of millennials between the ages of 25 to 34 had at least one retirement account at a prior employer.

But leaving that money can cost you.

"Money for your 60s isn't really on your mind if you're moving cities and changing to a new job and having to find a new place to live," financial advisor Ryan Frailich said.

Frailich had a client who left $10,000 in an old 401K. The account only made $400 over time.

His calculations found if other, more appropriate investments were made, that same $10,000 could have increased by $12,000.


"The risk is that if you don't sit down to make an affirmative choice, you might be leaving it in something that's an inappropriate investment," he said.

Another risk is if your old employer goes out of business, you may have a tough time tracking down your old 401K.

"Now you have to figure out, how do I get an employer signature from a company that no longer exists? A signature from your employer is often required," Frailich explained.

Experts say you don't have to immediately move your money as soon as you change jobs.

Just don't neglect it or forget about it.

If you are trying to find an old 401K, call the human resources department at your old company.

You can also learn more about benefits and labor statistics from the following sources:

U.S. Department of Labor
National Registry of Unclaimed Retirement Benefits
Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation
Expanded missing participants program
Missing participants program for defined contribution plans
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financestretch your dollarretirementsave money
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Buy clothes for just $1 at this resale shop Wednesday
Houston family launches site to save you big when bulk shopping
Picture perfect: When to use your phone versus a camera for photos
Top-rated robot vacuums under $300
Take advantage of these FREE things for dad
More stretch your dollar
PERSONAL FINANCE
Digital Deal of the Day
ZERO down for a home...yes, you can in 2018!
Wells Fargo customers having issues with debit card purchases
Google Express could help you rack up discounts online
Why June is a good time to head to the movies
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News