Affordable dashcam options that won't bust your budget

They can arm you with the evidence needed to prove fault in an accident, or possibly help fight a wrongfully issued speeding ticket. While some high-end dashcams may go for $400 or $500, we tested out a few camera options that won't bust your budget.
To get a sense of some affordable options, we enlisted the help of the High-Tech Texan, Michal Garfield.
First and foremost, make sure it's secured.
"The last thing you want when you're in traffic, you don't want it falling off because that's going to distract you and potentially cause you to get into an accident," Garfield said. "Always be careful when installing a dashcam. You don't want it to obstruct your view. That's very key. So put it a little higher, maybe behind the rear view mirror."
The least expensive one we tried was the HD DVR DashCam for $16. While the quality of the LCD was not the best, and it was rather bulky, for $16, it's not bad for the price.
For $29, Garfield says the Isaroo DashCam is a giant leap forward in quality.
"I love this LCD screen. It's widescreen, the quality is very good, more clear details just in case there is a wreck and you need to roll the video back," Garfield said.
For $50 dollars the Pruveeo 2-Way Camera is a good option for teen drivers.
"When you mount this on the windshield, it's constantly shooting video of what's in front of you on the road, but it's simultaneously shooting what's going on inside the car," Garfield said.
The LCD screen is rather small, but the fact that one of the cameras can record the driver makes it an affordable option for parents who want to keep an eye on their teens that may getting behind the wheel for the first time.
Next on the list was the AntDisk DashCam.
"Runs about $72. I like it because it's very small. It's very compact," Garfield said.
Tucked behind your review mirror, you won't even see it. Now there's no LCD screen, but it does connect to your smartphone. It also monitors your speed with GPS.
One more option to consider: free dashcam apps for your phone. The DashCam 2 app for Apple not only records video, but tracks your speed and location with maps. For Android users, the AutoBoy app is available with similar features.
Also, remember to add a smartphone mount to support your dashcam apps.
technology dashboard cameras dashcam video
