Mother reportedly witnessed fatal shooting between sons arguing over gun

EMBED </>More Videos

According to authorities, a dispute between the brothers began over a gun. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say a fatal northwest Houston shooting began over a gun dispute in front of their mother.


Police say they received a call at about 8:30 p.m. in regards to a disturbance between family members at the 3200 block of West Little York.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities say a fatal northwest Houston shooting began over a gun dispute.



Upon arrival, officers found one man dead.

A second man, who was shot in the face, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to authorities, the dispute between the brothers began over a gun.

During the fight, the gun was fired and both brothers were shot.

The incident remains under investigation, and the district attorney's office will determine if the charges will be filed against the surviving brother.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingman shotHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News