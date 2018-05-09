Charges filed against Houston man accused of posing as attorney

EMBED </>More Videos

Charges have been filed against a Houston man accused of posing as an attorney.

Shelley Childers
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Charges have been filed against a man accused of posing as an attorney in Houston.

Canonero Brown is accused of taking money for services as an unlicensed attorney.

Previously, he was found guilty of improper billing practices. According to records, he stole more than $100,000 of settlement money from his clients. He surrendered his license to the Texas State Bar.

A victim told ABC13 that they reached out to Brown for immigration help.

If found guilty, Brown faces anywhere from two to 10 years in prison.

The DA's office is asking for other potential victims to come forward.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scamfraudHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News