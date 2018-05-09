HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston BCycle will offer free rides from each of its Houston-area share stations on May 18.
To receive a bike, you will have to swipe a credit card at a BCycle kiosk. When checking out, you must use the promotional code of 51818.
"We're thrilled to offer everyone a chance to use bike sharing on Bike to Work Day," said Henry Morris, Marketing & Communications Manager at Houston BCycle. "Since launching our partnership with CHI St. Luke's Health, our riders have been collectively burning millions of calories each month on our bikes. We hope that a day of free rides will introduce even more people to biking as a healthy, fun, and sustainable transit option."
Officials said that rides that last longer than 30 minutes will incur a $3 overage fee for each additional 30-minute period.