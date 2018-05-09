COMMUNITY & EVENTS

RIDE FOR FREE! Houston BCycle offers free rides on Bike to Work Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston BCycle offers free rides on Bike to Work Day. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston BCycle will offer free rides from each of its Houston-area share stations on May 18.

To receive a bike, you will have to swipe a credit card at a BCycle kiosk. When checking out, you must use the promotional code of 51818.

"We're thrilled to offer everyone a chance to use bike sharing on Bike to Work Day," said Henry Morris, Marketing & Communications Manager at Houston BCycle. "Since launching our partnership with CHI St. Luke's Health, our riders have been collectively burning millions of calories each month on our bikes. We hope that a day of free rides will introduce even more people to biking as a healthy, fun, and sustainable transit option."

Officials said that rides that last longer than 30 minutes will incur a $3 overage fee for each additional 30-minute period.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsbicycleHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Thousands head downtown for 2018 Houston Pride Parade
Bug Invasion at the Houston Zoo!
'Chauncy Glover Project' turns lives around
'Speak English' sign at Dunkin' Donuts goes viral
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias taping Netflix special in Houston
More Community & Events
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News