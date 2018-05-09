Police: Woman raped by 2 men in Afton Oaks neighborhood in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

HPD is investigating a reported rape in the city's affluent Afton Oaks neighborhood. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Police Department's Special Crimes Division is investigating a reported rape in the city's affluent Afton Oaks neighborhood.

Eyewitness News has learned a husband called 911 Tuesday afternoon from his home in the 4500 block of Shetland Lane. The husband told investigators he discovered his wife beaten and covered in blood at their residence.

Officers said she told them two men raped her following a break-in.

HPD is remaining tight-lipped about what they consider an active investigation. Crews with ABC13 witnessed a detective visit the house on Wednesday.

No one answered the door for him or Eyewitness News reporter Steve Campion when we went looking for more information.

Detectives said they can't share any information about their ongoing work. When asked for suspect description or whether they're an ongoing risk to the public, HPD said the case remains open.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapebreak-inHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News