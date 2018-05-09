COMMUNITY & EVENTS

New renderings released of Houston Botanic Garden

New renderings released of Houston Botanical Garden. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
New renderings have been released of the new Houston Botanic Garden in southeast Houston. The garden is being built on the former Glenbrook Golf Course.

The global gardens will include tropical, subtropical and arid collections from around the world.

There will also be an edible garden featuring things you can eat.

The children's garden includes a picnic area and boardwalk with an events lawn for performing arts and weddings.

Groundbreaking will happen later this year with the garden set to open fall 2020.
