HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A former Harris County Sheriff's deputy and her husband, both charged with murder in a chokehold death outside of a Denny's in Crosby, will have to wait a little longer for their trials.
Terry Thompson's trial was pushed back to June 8. His trial was originally set to start May 18.
The trial for Terry's wife, Chauna Thompson, was pushed back even longer, from June 1 to Oct. 19.
The Thompsons were seen on video in which Terry restrained a man in a restaurant parking lot in May 2017.
The victim, John Hernandez, later died after what happened outside the northeast Harris County restaurant.
Last month, the couple asked to have the case moved out of the county, arguing there is a great prejudice against them. The court, though, denied the request.
Their attorneys argued officers also mishandled the case, but prosecutors denied those allegations.
