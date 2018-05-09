EDUCATION

UH's oldest graduate already planning next move to help senior citizens

EMBED </>More Videos

Stephen Doiron, 75, is the oldest graduate from University of Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's graduation season and the oldest member of University of Houston's class of 2018 is already planning his next move.

Stephen Doiron, 75, will receive his master of arts in English.

The former journalist and Air Force vet has found a new purpose in higher education.

Instead of heading to university commencement, Doiron plans to stay at home and work on designing a graduate program for senior citizens. The program would be taught in the community at places such as the YMCA or local church.

He predicts it will take a least a year to finalize his proposal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationuniversity of houstonHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Rapping Chicago teacher releases new music video
Cy-Fair school district announces new clear backpack policy
Fraternal twin valedictorians headed to MIT together
15-year-old graduates from college with honors
Moms spread messages of kindness at Bay Elementary School
More Education
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News