Cooking with ABC13 - Cheesy Chicken and Rice

Cheesy Chicken and Rice from Rebecca Spera
Ingredients:
1 box (8 oz.) GOYA Yellow Rice
2 medium tomatoes, cored, seeded and finely chopped (about 1 cup)
2 tbsps GOYA Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 lb, cooked chicken, cubed.
GOYA Adobo Seasoning, to taste
1 medium green bell pepper, chopped (about 1 cup)
1/2 medium onion, chopped (about cup)
1 can (15.5 oz.) GOYA Black Beans, drained and rinsed
11/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
Instructions
-In small saucepan over medium heat, bring 2 cups water to boil. Add contents of yellow rice mix, tomatoes and 1 tbsp. oil; return water to boil. Reduce heat to low. Cook, covered, until water is absorbed and rice is tender, about 25 minutes.
-Meanwhile, heat remaining oil in medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add bell peppers and onions to skillet and cook for 3 minutes, or until vegetables are soft. Add the chopped chicken and the beans, and season them with Adobo. Cook until heated through, about three minutes. Remove from heat.
-In skillet with chicken and bean mixture, stir in cooked rice until combined. Mix in cheese, stirring until melted. Serve warm.
Click Here For Printable Recipe