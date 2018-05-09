EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3450415" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking with ABC13 - Cheesy Chicken and Rice

1 box (8 oz.) GOYA Yellow Rice2 medium tomatoes, cored, seeded and finely chopped (about 1 cup)2 tbsps GOYA Extra Virgin Olive Oil1 lb, cooked chicken, cubed.GOYA Adobo Seasoning, to taste1 medium green bell pepper, chopped (about 1 cup)1/2 medium onion, chopped (about cup)1 can (15.5 oz.) GOYA Black Beans, drained and rinsed11/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese-In small saucepan over medium heat, bring 2 cups water to boil. Add contents of yellow rice mix, tomatoes and 1 tbsp. oil; return water to boil. Reduce heat to low. Cook, covered, until water is absorbed and rice is tender, about 25 minutes.-Meanwhile, heat remaining oil in medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add bell peppers and onions to skillet and cook for 3 minutes, or until vegetables are soft. Add the chopped chicken and the beans, and season them with Adobo. Cook until heated through, about three minutes. Remove from heat.-In skillet with chicken and bean mixture, stir in cooked rice until combined. Mix in cheese, stirring until melted. Serve warm.