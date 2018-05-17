COOL SPACES

Secret Hideaway: Ambrosia is Upper Kirby's hidden gem

EMBED </>More Videos

If you weren't looking for Ambrosia, you almost wouldn't know it was there. This pan-Asian cuisine restaurant is tucked away in Upper Kirby behind several trees, but we're giving you a look inside.

Molly O'Connor
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Surrounded by an array of tropical trees and just minutes from Houston's museum district, is Ambrosia, a cozy hidden gem where foodies can enjoy unique pan-Asian cuisine.

The charm of Ambrosia literally begins with the 500 year old rustic front door, which was shipped in from Europe. The terracotta tiles, exotic artwork on the walls, stunning chandeliers and enormous wrought-iron accents make guests feel like they are in another world.

From happy hour to a romantic date night, the sleek bar, two private rooms and covered outdoor patio offers an ambience for every occasion.

RELATED: Houston restaurant owners live the American Dream thanks to immigrant parents

Ambrosia is owned by Peter and Tien Tran, two first-generation American brothers raised by Vietnamese parents who fled to Houston after the fall of Saigon.

Ambrosia, which translates to food and drink from the God, blends flavors and spices from the Far East with locally sourced ingredients creating innovative cuisine perfect for sharing among friends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycool spacesasian influencesfoodHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COOL SPACES
Brindley Trail: Mountain biking in Sugar Land
Enjoy delicious southern food at the oldest cafe in Texas
Inside look at the largest strawberry farm in Texas
Brewston: Inside Houston's 8th Wonder Brewery
More cool spaces
SOCIETY
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
Woman claims she was denied Uber ride because of wheelchair
More Society
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News