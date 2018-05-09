FOOD & DRINK

Houston has 3 fresh new spots to savor sandwiches

Firehouse Subs | Photo: Kelly N./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got sandwiches on the brain, you're in luck: we've found the freshest Houston eateries to quell your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for a healthful sandwich, hearty sub or halal wrap.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe


2550 CityWest Blvd., Suite 200, Westchase
Photo: Brenda M./Yelp

The fast-casual Tropical Smoothie Cafe continues to expand with its "eat better, feel better" mantra. Specializing in made-to-order blended drinks and healthful fare, the nationwide chain now has a fifth outpost in the Houston area.

The cafe offers 15 different sandwiches, flatbreads and toasted wraps along with salads. Try fan favorites like the chicken pesto flatbread or the turkey bacon ranch on ciabatta, or opt for the signature tropical chicken salad with pulled chicken, cashews, pineapple salsa and jerk mayo on nine-grain bread. Round out your meal with light sides such as kale and apple slaw, whole fruit or baked chips. (Check out the full menu here.)

On the smoothie menu, you'll find more than two dozen options like the classic Sunrise Sunset (strawberries, pineapple, mango and orange juice) and the superfood Detox Island Green (spinach, kale, mango, pineapple and fresh ginger). Give your smoothie a boost with add-ins like almonds and chia seed or protein, vitamin and matcha supplements.

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out six reviews, the fresh new cafe has been getting positive attention.

"They are not just a smoothie place," Yelper Jason E. said in his April 25 review. "Their online ordering is easy and painless. They are fast getting orders done! I had the Supergreen Caesar. It was delicious!"

Brenda M. noted, "You order at the counter and wait for your food or drink to be brought out to you. I can see it getting crowded during lunch with very little seating available. Luckily, they offer orders to go!"

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is open from 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.

Firehouse Subs


7505 Southwest Freeway, Suite 300, Sharpstown
Photo: Kelly N./Yelp

If you're more in the mood for a sub, the quick-service Firehouse Subs has you covered. The new franchise location joins several in the area and more than 1,100 outposts across the United States, according to its website.

On the menu, look for deli offerings like the Hook & Ladder sub, served with smoked turkey breast, Virginia honey ham and Monterey Jack cheese, or the Pastrami Reuben, with melted Swiss cheese, slaw, Thousand Island dressing and mayonnaise. (Look for the full menu here.)

Founded by firefighters, a portion of each purchase goes to the chain's foundation, which provides lifesaving equipment to first responders.

Firehouse Subs' current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of two reviews indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Patrick N., who reviewed Firehouse Subs on April 26, wrote, "Great place! My boss makes me pick him up a sandwich from here three to four times a week. I've had the Italian, meatball, ham, club and some other sandwiches, and they're all good. Good food, friendly staff, decent prices."

Firehouse Subs is open daily from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Tasty Sandwich


2802 Old Spanish Trail, South Central Houston
Photo: Tasty Sandwich/Yelp

New food truck Tasty Sandwich touts its high-quality Mediterranean sandwiches made with charcoal-grilled meats on its website, complete with colorful photos of its offerings.

The halal truck features chicken or beef shawarma in a wrap, a lamb gyro, Philly cheesesteak and a falafel sandwich wrapped with pickles, hummus, tomato and tahini. Sides include stuffed grape leaves, fries and a light salad. (Full menu here.)

Tasty Sandwich's current rating of 3.5 stars out of five reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.

"We just ordered chicken shawarma and Philly cheesesteak combos and they were delicious," Yelper Jay A. wrote in his March 25 review. "It was served with seasoned fries, coleslaw and pickled veggies. Service was great and the food truck was clean. Prices were very fair."

And Tasha T. said, "Love this place! I went there yesterday on my lunch ... it was so good I had to come back today and get it again! They have great customer service and even remembered me as I was walking up!"

Tasty Sandwich is open from 10 a.m.-3 a.m. daily.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Houston's hot pizzeria makes Food Network list of best in the U.S.
Bush-beloved barbecue joint plots epic return to Rice Military
New Indian fusion spot Tacos 'N' Frankies debuts in Energy Corridor
Might as Well Lounge and Boozenasium opens in Spring Branch
It's Coney Day! Celebrate with 95 cent coneys at JCI Grill
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Jurors to consider 4 options in trial of deadly fight outside Denny's
1 person dead after car fire on I-10 in Waller County
911 calls reveal neighbors reviving boy shocked in pond
Class action lawsuit filed against maker of potty-training device
Alleged serial exposer found in teal lace panties at park, police say
LeBron to H-Town? Rockets GM mum about landing superstar
Man accused of chopping off wife's arm during domestic dispute
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Protest targets proposed Houston immigration detention center
Cy-Fair school district announces new clear backpack policy
Woman selling 30 years' worth of hoarded items in garage sale
Katy home up for sale at $1, with a catch
What you need to know about fireworks laws
More News