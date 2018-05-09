HOUSTON ROCKETS

Western Conference Finals is the first for childhood friends Chris Paul, PJ Tucker

EMBED </>More Videos

Chris Paul and PJ Tucker talk about their childhood friendship.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Tuesday night's win for the Houston Rockets was huge for the team and even more special for two players who have been friends since they were kids.

In the post-game conference Tuesday night, Rockets point guard Chris Paul talked about his long-time relationship with PJ Tucker.

"Tuck has been the same size since he was 10 years old. We used to play AA basketball against each other when we were 10, 11 years old."

RELATED: The Rockets-Warriors series in just 60 seconds


Paul said he and Daryl Morey were talking after the game about the trade and how he had chance to opt in to his contract, which is why the Rockets were able to get Tucker on the team.

"For us and our families that know each other, for us to finally get an opportunity to play together on the same team after knowing each other for so long, it's cool and special to get a chance to do it with a guy I've been with since we were little," Paul said.

This is the first Western Conference Finals for the childhood friends.

"Cute love story," James Harden joked.

The two were crucial in the win against the Jazz, allowing the team to advance to the Western Conference Finals. Paul scored a career-playoff high of 41 points, while Tucker scored 19.

Rockets face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals in Houston on Monday.

SEE ALSO: Recap of Rockets win in Game 5
VIDEO: Rockets fans celebrate after team win

EMBED More News Videos

Rockets fans celebrate after winning Game 5

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Rocketsnba playoffsUtah JazzNBAHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ROCKETS
Houston billboards pop up to land LeBron James with Rockets
Rockets add three players during 2018 NBA Draft
Rockets take USC's De'Anthony Melton, trade for Purdue's Vincent Edwards
LeBron to H-Town? Rockets GM mum about landing superstar
James Harden, Jose Altuve named finalists for ESPYs Best Male Athlete Award
More Houston Rockets
SPORTS
Did that just happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
More Sports
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News