GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 3-year-old boy at the center of an Amber Alert was found safe in Galveston Wednesday morning.

Alexzander Clayton Russell was last seen in League City with 40-year-old Beverly Mickens, a woman family identified as the child's grandmother.

In the alert issued by Texas City police at 5:20 a.m., she was considered a suspect in the case and had taken the child without permission.

Alexzander was found safe with her hours later on Ferry Road in Galveston, but questions remained as to what exactly happened while he was missing.

The boy's step-grandfather, Donald Mickens, said that he is married to Beverly and alleged that she is on drugs.

She's accused of abducting Alexzander on May 4 at 9 p.m.

According to Donald, two days later on May 6, Beverly left to go to the grocery store with their four children and grandson Alexzander, but she never returned.

The next day Donald tracked her down at a pawn shop in Galveston where he alleged she sold his rims and stereo equipment.

The four children managed to escape and Donald said he picked them up after the oldest child called him. He also claimed that Mickens refused to hand over Alexzander.

Donald said that Beverly and Alexzander were with a strange man in a Suburban with paper plates.

Two days later on May 9, the Amber Alert was issued.

Mickens and Alexzander were allegedly staying at the Scottish Inns in Galveston. Donald told ABC13 police found the child, Beverly and the man from the pawn shop living out of the Suburban in front of the hotel.

The hotel's manager said that he saw the Amber Alert on ABC13, looked out the window, saw that same Suburban and called police.

Authorities called the child's mother, Tawana Russell, who reunited with him at the Galveston Police Department. Alexzander was apparently dirty, hungry and had scrapes and bruises. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The child's father is Beverly's son.

Beverly is now in custody.

