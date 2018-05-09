EDUCATION

92-year-old graduate: You can make it, if you try

92-year-old woman graduating in South Carolina. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 9, 2018. (WPVI)

A 92-year-old woman from South Carolina proves you are never too old to reach your goals.

Annie Dillard is donning her cap and gown, ready to graduate from Midlands Technical College with an Associate's Degree in Liberal Arts.

Dillard is a widow, a mother of one, and the owner of her own hair salon.

She earned a bachelor's degree in the 1960s.

Then, five years ago, she started searching for something more, and decided to enroll at Midlands Tech.

"My advice is you can make it if you try, but you have to start somewhere," Dillard said.

After graduation, Dillard plans to go back for even more schooling.
