WILD ANIMALS

Black bear tranquilized in tree after unexpected visit to school playground

EMBED </>More Videos

A school in Manchester, New Hampshire gets an unexpected playground visitor, a black bear. The bear climbed a tree. Later, it was tranquilized. The black bear is expected to be released back into the wild. (KTRK)

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire --
A black bear that sat for hours in a tree outside a New Hampshire school is being relocated to the wild.

A school and a nearby day care center were on lockdown after a bear was spotted in a tree.

"Two teenagers on their way to West High School stopped in to let me know that there was a grizzly in the park," said day care worker Lisa Brent.
Once it was determined that everyone was safe inside, Fish and Game conservation officers set up a net beneath the tree and tranquilized the young bear.

Officers say the black bear is a year and a half old and roughly 115 pounds.

"They stay with the mother for about two years, so it then gets kicked away (from) mother. She's having cubs now. So he's on his own and looking for a safe place to live," said Fish and Game conservation officer Chris McKee told WMUR-TV.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbearplaygroundwild animalsu.s. & worldNew Hampshire
WILD ANIMALS
Odd animal shot in Montana identified by DNA test
See one of these on the beach? Here's what to do
Alligator captured outside home in Conroe
Georgia grandmother strangles rabid bobcat with bare hands
23-foot python swallows woman whole as she gardens
More wild animals
PETS & ANIMALS
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News