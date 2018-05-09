CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Adult fight breaks out at youth baseball game

EMBED </>More Videos

Adult fight at youth baseball game caught on camera (KTRK)

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana --
A youth baseball coach and a parent have been banned from an Indianapolis sports park, following a violent incident after a children's baseball game.

It didn't appear that anyone was injured, but the owner of the sports park told WISH-TV she is disturbed by what she saw.

"Everybody wants to win, but one, we're mentors for these young people and two, we need to teach them how to deal with conflict," said owner Helga Scaring.

Video that's been posted to Facebook shows a man with a bat in his hand, charging at a parent

A group of adults had to break up the two men before things escalated.

Police responded, according to a police spokesperson, in order to "keep the peace."

No injuries were reported. So far, no one is facing any charges.

The youth team says they have fired the coach.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
caught on videobaseballu.s. & worldIndiana
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News