Family of raccoons crashed through home's ceiling

A family of raccoons created quite the chaos when they crashed through the ceiling of a Michigan home.The homeowner was in the living room when a mother raccoon and her five babies fell through the ceiling.First responders picked up the babies, but the mother was a bit feisty. They had to use a dog catching pole to get her out of the house.A firefighter on the scene was bitten by one of the raccoons and was treated at a hospital.The raccoon family was released back into the wild.