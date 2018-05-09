PETS & ANIMALS

Family of raccoons crashed through home's ceiling

Family of raccoons found in ceiling of home (KTRK)

CALHOUN COUNTY, Michigan --
A family of raccoons created quite the chaos when they crashed through the ceiling of a Michigan home.

The homeowner was in the living room when a mother raccoon and her five babies fell through the ceiling.

First responders picked up the babies, but the mother was a bit feisty. They had to use a dog catching pole to get her out of the house.

A firefighter on the scene was bitten by one of the raccoons and was treated at a hospital.

The raccoon family was released back into the wild.
