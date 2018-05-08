Tonight on Eyewitness News at 10, dashcams are becoming a big tool for motorists every day, and now, they don't have to be a burden on your pocketbook. A tech expert goes over the best options for your money.
Dash cameras, used by both law enforcement and everyday civilian motorists, have captured some of the most out-of-control situations out on the roads.
Here is a sampling of some that Eyewitness News reported over recent years:
Pastor reacts after chase in church bus hits national TV
Police say drunken girl steals sheriff's cruiser
Dash cam video shows shootout in the middle of crowded intersection
Police chase ends with suspect run over by his own car
Deputy hit, thrown by tractor-trailer miraculously survives
Dashcam video of wild high speed chase and shootout
View more dashcam video stories on ABC13.com here.