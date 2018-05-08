DASHCAM VIDEO

From chases to near-hits, these videos captured things going out of control on roads

In a world full of cameras, and misinterpretations of events, perhaps it is time for you to get a dashcam for you car because it may help you get out of tickets and even scams. (KGO-TV)

The roads hold the potential for dangerous situations, and in some cases, those moments are captured from behind the windshield.

Tonight on Eyewitness News at 10, dashcams are becoming a big tool for motorists every day, and now, they don't have to be a burden on your pocketbook. A tech expert goes over the best options for your money.

Dash cameras, used by both law enforcement and everyday civilian motorists, have captured some of the most out-of-control situations out on the roads.

Here is a sampling of some that Eyewitness News reported over recent years:

Pastor reacts after chase in church bus hits national TV

Congregants at Iglesia Christiana Evangelica Communidad de Amor watched as a police chase involving their church bus was chronicled on national television.

Police say drunken girl steals sheriff's cruiser
Police say drunken teen girl stole sheriff's vehicle

Dash cam video shows shootout in the middle of crowded intersection

Florida police are searching for a man who opened fire on a car in the middle of the day starting a shootout.

Police chase ends with suspect run over by his own car

Police in Washington state say a police chase came to a surprising halt when a suspect's car rolled over him, trapping him. (No sound)

Deputy hit, thrown by tractor-trailer miraculously survives

Dash cam video shows Cpt. Brad Moore of the Preble County Sheriff's Office being hit by a tractor-trailer on Jan. 8, 2016.

Dashcam video of wild high speed chase and shootout

Wild police chase in Seattle ends in shootout, suspect killed.

View more dashcam video stories on ABC13.com here.
