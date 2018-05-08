EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3321634" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 16-year-old girl is in hot water after Friendswood police allegedly tied her to a fake money scandal that has been going on for months.

Fake $20, $50 and $100 bills are being circulated at businesses in Friendswood.

A constable in Fort Bend County said he's concerned after fake dollar bills were found at a Katy ISD school.

It's happened again: Fake money being passed off as the real thing.Brenham police say counterfeit $20 bills have shown up at businesses in the area. This after a rash of fake money incidents earlier this year in Katy, Friendswood and west Houston.The bills look like real cash, but contain the words "For Motion Picture Use Only."The fake money also features a fairly obvious change to the face of seventh President Andrew Jackson in the form of a nose augmentation.Authorities say if you have a business that receives cash payments, you should check all your bills carefully to make sure you aren't being ripped off.They're encouraging cashiers and businesses to check bills they receive with a counterfeit pen. If the ink turns a color, it's most likely a fake bill.