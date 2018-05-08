Man arrested in connection to suspicious package found at Cypress home

Man arrested in connection with suspicious package in Cypress home. (KTRK)

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
The Harris County Sheriff's Office arrested one person after receiving reports of a suspicious package in Cypress.

Deputies responded the incident located in the 11000 block of North Eldridge Parkway around 4:30 p.m.

HCSO Deputy Gil told Eyewitness News that SWAT teams were talking to a man inside of the home who they believed had some sort of flammable products on him.

After a few minutes, deputies were able to talk the man into surrendering without incident.

Investigators said there was also an elderly woman in the house, but it's not clear if she was in danger.
