Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken now open on Washington Avenue

Eric Sandler
HOUSTON, Texas --
Houstonians have spent almost two years dreaming of the day they could sink their teeth into a freshly fried piece of Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken. That wait finally came to an end on May 7, when the restaurant opened its doors at 1815 Washington Ave.

The Memphis-based restaurant has developed a cult following for its spicy, crispy chicken. Award-winning food critic Jonathan Gold describes Gus's chicken as "pretty remarkable stuff" thanks to its "peppery heat [that] at first seems mild, even nonexistent, until it starts creeping up a few bites in, a heat that makes you glad you have a pint of sweet ice tea by your side."

That success has led to long lines at the restaurant's locations in Austin and Fort Worth, but stopping by in the middle of the afternoon on May 7 found the restaurant only about a third full. Once home to Throne nightclub, the space has been transformed into a casual spot that features simple wooden tables covered with brightly colored tablecloths.

