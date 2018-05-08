2 teens accused of killing man while buying LSD in west Houston parking garage

EMBED </>More Videos

Jace Weeks (pictured) is one of two men now charged in the fatal shooting of another man in west Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say a dispute over the price of LSD led two teens to kill a man in a west Houston parking garage.

Jace Weeks and Devyn Durham, both 19, were arrested and charged in the murder of Sam Kyle James, 31, last week.

According to Houston police, James' body was found on April 30 at his apartment complex in the 600 block of Dairy Ashford. Investigators said he had a single gunshot wound to the head.

The shooting was initially believed to be the result of a carjacking, although the victim's car was not stolen.

RELATED: Man shot to death in parking garage may have been targeted

On Tuesday, Houston police said Weeks allegedly confessed to shooting James after he and Durham drove from Lufkin to Houston to buy drugs.

According to investigators, the men got into an argument over the cost of LSD, and James was shot after opening the passenger door of his car.

Weeks and Durham were charged in James' death on Sunday. Weeks turned himself in to authorities on Monday and is being held in the Harris County jail on a $75,000 bond.

Durham was taken into custody on Tuesday after leading deputies on a chase near Lufkin. He remains in custody in the Angelina County jail.

WATCH: Jeff Ehling reports from parking garage where body was found
EMBED More News Videos

New information on man found shot to death in parking garage in west Houston

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man found shot to death in west Houston parking garage
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is at a parking garage where a man's body was found overnight.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderman killedcarjackingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News