14-year-old freshman collapses, dies at New Jersey high school

EMBED </>More Videos

A14-year-old freshman collapses and dies at Franklin High School in NJ.

SOMERSET, New Jersey --
A 14-year-old freshman collapsed and died during gym class at a New Jersey high school Tuesday morning.

The Franklin Township School district confirmed the student was unresponsive after the incident, which happened on the field at Franklin High School just after 9 a.m.

Staff performed CPR, and the boy was rushed to the hospital. Sadly, he died a short time later.

School officials say counseling is being provided to staff and students.

The district released the following statement:

"At approximately 9:10 am during a physical education class on the field of Franklin High School, 500 Elizabeth Avenue, Somerset, NJ, a 14-year-old male ninth grade student became unresponsive.911 was called and the physical education staff of the high school immediately began CPR.The Franklin Township Police Department arrived and the student was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick via ambulance.At approximately 11:15 am, we learned that the student had passed away. We are providing counseling to our staff and students.Our thoughts and prayers go out to the student's family at this time."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
student diesu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that just happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News