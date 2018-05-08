Good Samaritans save 4-year-old dangling from fourth floor apartment building

CHINA (KTRK) --
Witnesses in China were frightened and nervous when they spotted a 4-year-old girl dangling from the ledge of an apartment building.

Luckily, some good Samaritans quickly jumped into action and saved the child.

Police say the little girl was left home alone and tried to escape through a window when she fell.

The girl managed to grab the balcony's guardrail about 60 feet in the air and hold on until rescuers saved her.

Police say it was a miracle the girl held on until residents were able to reach through a window and save her.

The 4-year-old was checked out by paramedics and was later released.
