SPORTS

Former Texas A&M great Johnny Manziel says reaction to medication dosage sent him to hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

Former Heisman winner Johnny Manziel confirmed he was hospitalized after an adverse reaction to medication. (KTRK)

Former Texas A&M football great Johnny Manziel says a reaction to medication to treat his bipolar disorder sent him to the hospital, adding "it was a scary moment."

Manziel posted to Instagram on Tuesday about recently being admitted to the hospital.

"Unfortunately I had a reaction to an increased dosage in Lithium which I take for my Bipolar disorder. It was a scary moment," Manziel wrote in his Instagram stories, which can be seen by his nearly 2 million followers.

He went on to give his gratitude to hospital staff for "all that they've done in the last 24 hours."

The former Heisman Trophy winner and current pro football free agent is in the midst of an attempted career comeback and image rehabilitation.

After years of carrying on his "Money Manziel" persona, the one-time Aggies quarterback has been working to win a job with an NFL team. Earlier this year, Manziel was working out in College Station at Texas A&M's pre-draft pro day in front of team scouts. He has also flirted with the idea of playing with the Canadian Football League.

In 2015, Manziel was documented for entering a rehab program.

In February of this year, Manziel said he's taking his comeback seriously while admitting to "self-medicating with alcohol" in the past.

READ MORE:

EMBED More News Videos

Johnny Manziel opens up on Good Morning America

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportstexas a&m universityfootballhospital
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Did that just happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
More Sports
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News