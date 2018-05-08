Coach hospitalized with broken nose after hit with softball

Many people are sending their prayers to a Galveston College head coach who was hit in the face by a line drive foul ball during a softball tournament.Ken Delcambre was injured during the Whitecap's game against Tyler JC Monday night.Eyewitness News spoke briefly with the coach who said he sustained a broken nose, but is doing fine.Monday's game came to a halt when the coach was hit, and Galveston was named the tournament champion since they played through the tournament undefeated and Tyler had one loss.Galveston was deemed the Region 14 Champions, and the Apaches will face the team at the NCAA National softball tournament in Utah later this month.