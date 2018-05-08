Alvin girl calls 911 to save her father's life

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) --A 10-year-old Alvin girl's call to 911 helped save her father's life.
911 call transcript:
Dispatcher: Alvin 911, what's your emergency?
Girl: Hi, my dad... He's like confused.
Dispatcher: Ok, but he is breathing?
Girl: Uh yeah, I think so. He was helping me rearrange my room and he, like, fell. He's like asleep kind of. But he's like breathing.
During the two minute phone call, dispatch helped the girl stay calm until an ambulance arrived.
Her father is recovering in the hospital.