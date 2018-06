EMBED >More News Videos What's the difference between Uber and Lyft?

If you're headed to the Rockets' Western Conference Finals series against Golden State, you're in luck. Lyft is offering 50 percent off of one ride to the Toyota Center.All you have to do is use the promo code WCFROCKETS to receive up to $5 off your ride.The special offer will last as long as the Rockets continue to have playoff home games.