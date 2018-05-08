VIDEO: Incredible pollen storm caught on camera

POLLEN

Proof of pollen problem in Millville. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 8, 2018. (WPVI)

MILLVILLE, New Jersey --
How bad is the pollen problem in some spots? This video shows the stunning answer.

Jennifer Henderson says her husband Eric was at work on Monday in Cumberland County when he decided to tap a tree with his digger loader.

Once the machine tapped the tree, it was an instant pollen storm!

Pollen allergies tend to be worse in the spring.



Pollen allergies tend to be worse in the spring as plants and trees begin the process of reproduction, according to AccuWeather.

There are many types of pollen - from different kinds of trees, grass and a variety of weeds. If you've ever had a yellow, powdery substance covering your car, you've seen pollen.

How can you keep your allergies from acting up? Stay inside, dust often and cleaning your home's air filter can go a long way to keeping pollen allergies at bay, AccuWeather says.
