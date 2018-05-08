SOCIETY

Students hold memorial service for Taco Bell on campus

EMBED </>More Videos

Students hold memorial service for Taco Bell

By
ATLANTA, Georgia (KTRK) --
Georgia Tech students were so sad to see their beloved Taco Bell close after years of service, that the students held a memorial service for the restaurant.

More than 100 students gathered in the school's student center to pay tribute to the Taco Bell eatery that shuttered permanently.

Footage taken from the service showed students playing taps on a bugle outside of the restaurant.

The reason for the Taco Bell's closing was unclear, but students said there were other eating places inside the Student Center that they will utilize.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycollegetaco bellfoodu.s. & worldGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Katy is the best place to retire in Texas, according to new studyaCC
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
More Society
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that just happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News