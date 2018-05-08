Suspect found hiding in closet in psychologist's home after murder

EMBED </>More Videos

The suspect was apparently hiding in a closet inside the home, police say.

Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN, New York --
Police are investigating a murder in Brooklyn after getting a call of an attempted burglary and finding a resident dead inside a house.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, police responded to a 911 call of a burglary in progress at a home on Stratford Road in Ditmas Park.

A neighbor saw a man entering the home.

Upon arrival, officers found an unconscious and unresponsive 66-year-old man in the basement with trauma to the head and body. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as Jeremy Safran, a psychologist and professor.

During their search of the basement police encountered a 28-year-old man inside of a closet. He was taken into custody without further incident and charges are pending.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

Friends say Dr. Safran was married with two daughters. The family also had two dogs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglarymurderu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that just happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News